Allahabad HC seeks UP govt response on caste census

The caste census of other backward castes apart from SC and ST has not been done for decades.

Allahabad HC (Photo: IANS)

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition seeking caste census in the state.

The order was issued by the division bench of Justice M.C. Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar on the petition of a social worker Kali Shankar of Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

The petitioner has said that the enumeration of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been done and they are 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively.

He has stated that they are being given facilities according to the population but the caste census of other backward castes has not been done for decades.

The petitioner prayed that the caste census of OBCs should be done so that the exact number can be known and they can be given benefits accordingly.

The court will hear the petition after four weeks.

