Allahabad HC to hear bail plea in Ganga Iftar party case on Monday

The order was passed by Justice Vivek Verma on the bail applications of the accused.

Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published: 24th April 2026 8:02 pm IST
Historic court building in Allahabad with trees and gardens.
Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will hear on Monday, April 27, the bail application of those who organised the Iftar party in the Ganga river and consumed chicken biryani and allegedly threw away bones and food waste in the river.

The order was passed by Justice Vivek Verma on the bail applications of the accused.

When the matter was taken up on Friday, April 24, the court was informed that in another bail application by the co-accused in the same offence, it had fixed April 27. Thereafter, the court fixed the same date in these matters also.

Subhan Bakery

Danish and others during Ramzan had organised the Iftar party on a boat in the Ganga and had consumed non-vegetarian items and allegedly thrown away bones and food waste in the river.

They also made a video and posted it on social media. Later an FIR was registered against them at Kotwali police station in Varanasi and they were arrested.

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Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim Khadija Irfan Rahim|   Published: 24th April 2026 8:02 pm IST

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Photo of Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim

Khadija Irfan Rahim is a journalist with The Siasat Daily, specialising in the coverage of hate crime. She holds a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, with a focus on… More »
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