Allahabad HC to hear bail plea in Ganga Iftar party case on Monday

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court will hear on Monday, April 27, the bail application of those who organised the Iftar party in the Ganga river and consumed chicken biryani and allegedly threw away bones and food waste in the river.

The order was passed by Justice Vivek Verma on the bail applications of the accused.

When the matter was taken up on Friday, April 24, the court was informed that in another bail application by the co-accused in the same offence, it had fixed April 27. Thereafter, the court fixed the same date in these matters also.

Danish and others during Ramzan had organised the Iftar party on a boat in the Ganga and had consumed non-vegetarian items and allegedly thrown away bones and food waste in the river.

They also made a video and posted it on social media. Later an FIR was registered against them at Kotwali police station in Varanasi and they were arrested.