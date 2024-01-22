‘Allahu Akbar’: Muslim woman confronts right-wing mob in Karnataka

Tense moments prevailed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district as a burqa-clad Muslim woman accompanied by a child shouted Allahu Akbar amongst chants of Jai Shri Ram on Monday, January 22.

A tense situation prevailed for some time in sensitive #Shivamogga town on Monday when a burqa-clad woman shouted ‘#AllahuAkbar’ when hundreds of people chanted ‘#JaiShriRam.’ The police took her away in the jeep and brought the situation under control.



pic.twitter.com/CEKONaKWIv — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 22, 2024

The incident took place at Shivappa Nayaka Circle where several right-wing supporters gathered to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple by distributing sweets. Suddenly, the woman started shouting slogans against PM Modi, accusing him of leading the country astray.

“Do you have any shame? Because of you people, the country has been destroyed. You people are supporting Modi. You don’t know how Modi has cheated you. You will understand it later,” the woman is heard saying in the video that quickly went viral on social media.

While speaking, she is interrupted by Jai Shri Ram chants, triggering her to shout Allahu Akbar in response.

Police soon rushed to the spot and took her and her child away. According to the police, the woman’s father alleged that his daughter has been ‘mentally unstable’ for months and is currently undergoing treatment. Further investigations are on.

Faceoff in Mumbai railway station

A similar situation prevailed at a Mumbai railway station where a few right-wing men chanting Jai Shri Rai were confronted by Allahu Akbar slogans.

pic.twitter.com/VLFPNPm9Fv — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 22, 2024

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday. A video has emerged showing young men holding saffron flags in an altercation with Muslim men, abusing each other.

On information, police reached the spot and took the situation under control.