Allies should oppose UCC if they disagree with BJP ideology: Owaisi

Bhopal: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, September 15, said if the NDA constituent parties such as the JD(U) and TDP have “the slightest disagreement” with the BJP’s ideology, they should oppose the Uniform Civil Code.

The UCC was being introduced in various states to target India’s 18 crore Muslims, and the real objective of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was to dismantle the protections guaranteed (to the religious minorities) under Articles 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution, he alleged.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Sunday, September 13, that the UCC would be implemented in all NDA-ruled states by 2029.

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Talking to reporters here, Owaisi remarked that it would be a different matter if the NDA allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), H D Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular), Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had aligned themselves completely with the BJP’s ideology.

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“But if they still have even the slightest difference with the BJP, they should oppose it (UCC),” he said.

Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar grant every person the right to practice their religion, Owaisi said.

The UCC, which was first introduced in Uttarakhand and is now being implemented in Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, is an attempt to impose laws such as the Hindu Succession Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, and the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act upon non-Hindus, the AIMIM president alleged.

“This is absolutely wrong. Imposing the laws of one religion upon another is contrary to equality and freedom of religion. That is why we are opposing it,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP also pointed out that tribal communities have been excluded from the UCC in Madhya Pradesh.

“Tribals constitute 21 per cent of the population in Madhya Pradesh, yet you are imposing this on the eight per cent Muslim population. You kept the tribals out because their culture and traditions are distinct; their marriage customs differ, and their religion is different. Is our religion not different?” he asked.

Unity in diversity was India’s greatest beauty and the BJP was trying to destroy it, Owaisi said.

Referring to the slogans shouted by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the discussion on the UCC in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, he said such actions ran counter to the principle of equality.

“What slogan was the Chief Minister raising? ‘Who will rule this country?’ And yet, you are the ones introducing the UCC. This proves that the UCC has not been brought in for the sake of equality,” the Hyderabad MP said.

Owaisi also extended his support to the protest against the UCC organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board at Jantar Mantar on September 17, and called upon Muslims across the country to make the event a success.