Allow bikers on flyover or refund road tax, say angry commuters

Bengaluru: The sudden restriction on two-wheelers, autorickshaws and light goods vehicles on the elevated flyover connecting Bengaluru with Kempegowda International Airport has triggered widespread resentment among commuters, with regular bikers questioning the rationale behind the move and its impact on thousands who depend on two-wheelers for affordable and time-bound travel.

The new traffic arrangement has forced two-wheelers and other restricted vehicles onto the service road, resulting in severe congestion during peak hours. Commuters said a route that could earlier be covered in around 10 minutes is now taking 30 to 40 minutes because of traffic signals, bottlenecks and the additional load on the service road.

For many bikers, the issue is not merely about inconvenience but also about access to public infrastructure. Two-wheelers are among the most widely used modes of transport in Bengaluru, particularly for office-goers, students, delivery workers and people travelling to and from the airport. Many said they have chosen motorcycles and scooters precisely because they are more economical and manoeuvrable in Bengaluru’s traffic.

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“Why should two-wheelers be denied access to a road for which motorists have already paid road tax?” is the question being raised by several regular commuters. Some have demanded that authorities reconsider the restriction or provide a properly planned alternative route before enforcing such a major change.

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The sudden implementation has also raised concerns about the preparedness of the service road. If authorities believe that two-wheelers cannot be permitted on the elevated stretch for safety reasons, commuters argue that the alternative road should first be strengthened, widened where necessary and equipped to handle the additional traffic.

The restriction is particularly significant during morning and evening peak hours when thousands of employees, students and other commuters travel towards the airport and surrounding areas. With large numbers of vehicles diverted to the same road, traffic movement has slowed considerably, leaving bikers vulnerable to long delays, heat, dust and increased exposure to road congestion.

Traffic police officials have defended the decision, saying restrictions on two-wheelers, autorickshaws and light goods vehicles are intended to improve safety and ensure smoother movement of four-wheelers and emergency vehicles on the elevated corridor. Officials have also cited concerns over accidents and unsafe riding on flyovers.

However, bikers say safety measures should not come at the cost of creating another traffic bottleneck. They have urged the traffic police to conduct a proper traffic-impact assessment, improve the service road and consider time-based or controlled access for two-wheelers if a complete ban is found necessary.

Commuters also want the authorities to clearly explain the legal and technical basis for the restriction and give adequate advance notice before introducing major traffic changes.

For Bengaluru’s large community of two-wheeler users, the demand is simple: if a restriction is necessary, provide a safe, efficient and practical alternative. Otherwise, the new rule risks turning an attempt to ease traffic into another source of congestion and public anger.