Karnataka to hold 3-day special Assembly session on drought

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to convene a three-day special session of the state legislature from September 21 to discuss the severe drought and other pressing issues facing the state, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha, Parameshwara said farmers were facing serious difficulties and several burning issues required detailed discussion in the legislature.

He said the state was witnessing an unprecedented drought, with the impact extending beyond agriculture to the wider economy, food security and the livelihood of people. The government felt that adequate time was required for a detailed discussion on the situation, he said.

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The Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats is also expected to come up for discussion during the special session. Parameshwara said the state had rejected the report several times, but the issue continued to resurface.

The cabinet has also approved the creation of a new Global Investment and External Affairs Department to attract investments and strengthen engagement with non-resident Indians. The nomenclature of the department could be changed later, he said.

The department will facilitate the issuance of NRI cards and help create employment opportunities, Parameshwara said.

The government has also decided to establish a State Facilitation Council headed by the chief minister. The deputy chief minister will be the vice-chairperson, while ministers handling industries, agriculture, horticulture, IT-BT, urban development, Bengaluru development, higher education, power, health, sports and medical education will be members.

Meanwhile, the cabinet decided to withdraw the Parks (Preservation) Amendment Bill following widespread opposition.

Parameshwara said the Centre had sanctioned 4,500 electric buses to Karnataka under the BME Drive programme, with tenders awarded to six companies for different models of buses.

The cabinet also approved the installation of a statue of Maharshi Valmiki within the Ballari City Corporation limits.