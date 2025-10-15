Allow girl to continue studies wearing hijab: Kerala Minister to school

Kochi: When things appeared to be resolved following discussions with Ernakulam Congress MP Hibi Eden, school authorities and the father of the girl student, who agreed to abide by the rules of the school near here, a social media post from the Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty, on Tuesday, has played spoilsport.

The controversy began after the student began wearing a hijab to St. Rita’s Public School despite the dress code prohibiting it.

When the parents insisted that the child would continue to wear the hijab, the school said that all students were bound by the uniform code, and exempting one student would create pressure on others.

The issue escalated, following which the school was closed for two days.

On Tuesday, Hibi Eden, being the local MP, took the lead, and after discussions with the school and the parents of the girl student, a solution was reached when the parents agreed to follow the rules of the school.

When things cooled down, came the social media post from Sivankutty, which said, “The government has intervened in the incident. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, the Ernakulam Education Sub-District Office conducted an inquiry and found serious lapses on the part of the school authorities.”

“According to the inquiry report, sending the student out of the classroom for wearing a headscarf amounts to a grave violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and is contrary to the fundamental right to freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”

“Based on the findings, the school has been directed to permit the student to continue her studies wearing the headscarf as part of her religious belief. The colour and design of the headscarf can be decided by the school management to match the school uniform. The school principal and the school manager have also been instructed to fully address the issue and submit a report on the action taken before 11 a.m. on October 15.”

“In a secular state like Kerala, no student should have to face such an ordeal. No educational institution will be allowed to violate the Constitutional rights of students. The government will continue to remain vigilant on this issue,” Minister Sivankutty said.

With this social media post, the school authorities went into a huddle, and the spokesperson of the school said, “When the parent was ready and willing, the Minister should not have done this. Now we will have to seek legal redress on this issue,” the school spokesperson said.