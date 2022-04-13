Allow govt hospitals to provide free precautionary doses for 18+: Harish Rao to Centre

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2022 7:14 pm IST
Free coaching for govt job aspirants at Siddipet: Harish Rao
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: With COVID-19 precautionary vaccinations being provided at private medical centers for those above 18 years of age, the state government has urged the Union Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare (MOHFW) to allow government hospitals to administer free precautionary shots across the country.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya asking him to provide COVID-19 precautionary vaccines free of cost at government health centers.

“New COVID variants are fast emerging and it is better to get a precautionary dose of COVID vaccine. There is a need to provide free booster or precautionary doses to the age group of 18 years and 59 years. I request the Union Minister for Health to allow government hospitals also to start administering the booster doses,” Harish Rao said in the letter.

MS Education Academy

On April 10, the Union Ministry of Health had announced that private hospitals are allowed to administer third dose of COVID vaccine for the age group between 18 to 59 years of age.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button