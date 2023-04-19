Allow students to write exams in local languages even if course is in English medium: UGC

It said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2023 2:56 pm IST
UGC notifies rules to set up foreign educational campus in India
Representative Image

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium, according to Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

It said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

The commission stressed that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and “promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages”.

MS Education Academy

“Therefore, the commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities,” it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2023 2:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button