Allu Arjun and Atlee gear up for a record-breaking budget

A special video shows Allu Arjun and Atlee flying to the USA to meet famous VFX artists who worked on big movies like Avengers and Spider-Man

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th April 2025 2:18 pm IST
Allu Arjun and Atlee gear up for a record-breaking budget
Allu Arjun and Atlee

Hyderabad: On his birthday, Allu Arjun surprised fans with exciting news—he is working with hit director Atlee for a new movie. This is Allu Arjun’s 22nd film and Atlee’s 6th, and it already feels like something special. The movie is being called AA22 x A6 for now.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Huge Budget – Second Most Expensive Indian Film  

This movie will be made with a massive Rs 800 crore budget! Out of that, Rs 200 crore is for shooting and Rs 250 crore is just for VFX (visual effects). It is said to be the second most expensive Indian movie ever after SSMB29.

Allu Arjun will earn around Rs 175 crore, plus 15% profit share. Director Atlee will get Rs 100 crore—a record-breaking amount for an Indian director.

MS Creative School

Global Team, Hollywood VFX Studios Involved  

A special video shows Allu Arjun and Atlee flying to the USA to meet famous VFX artists who worked on big movies like Avengers and Spider-Man. Allu Arjun even did a 3D body scan for a superhero-like role. The movie will have fantasy and sci-fi elements with aliens and supernatural themes.

When Will It Start?  

The film is in the planning stage now and will start shooting in August 2025. The music will be by Sai Abhyankar, making his debut in Telugu films.

With top stars, global technicians, and a strong story, AA22 x A6 promises to be a massive movie experience. Fans can’t wait for more updates!

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 8th April 2025 2:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button