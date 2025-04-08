Allu Arjun and Atlee gear up for a record-breaking budget

Hyderabad: On his birthday, Allu Arjun surprised fans with exciting news—he is working with hit director Atlee for a new movie. This is Allu Arjun’s 22nd film and Atlee’s 6th, and it already feels like something special. The movie is being called AA22 x A6 for now.

Huge Budget – Second Most Expensive Indian Film

This movie will be made with a massive Rs 800 crore budget! Out of that, Rs 200 crore is for shooting and Rs 250 crore is just for VFX (visual effects). It is said to be the second most expensive Indian movie ever after SSMB29.

Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22



Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/mTK01BVpfE — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2025

Allu Arjun will earn around Rs 175 crore, plus 15% profit share. Director Atlee will get Rs 100 crore—a record-breaking amount for an Indian director.

Global Team, Hollywood VFX Studios Involved

A special video shows Allu Arjun and Atlee flying to the USA to meet famous VFX artists who worked on big movies like Avengers and Spider-Man. Allu Arjun even did a 3D body scan for a superhero-like role. The movie will have fantasy and sci-fi elements with aliens and supernatural themes.

When Will It Start?

The film is in the planning stage now and will start shooting in August 2025. The music will be by Sai Abhyankar, making his debut in Telugu films.

With top stars, global technicians, and a strong story, AA22 x A6 promises to be a massive movie experience. Fans can’t wait for more updates!