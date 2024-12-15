Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi reunite: Viral photo melts hearts

Hyderabad: In a moment that has brought joy to fans, Allu Arjun met his uncle, Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi, at his residence on Sunday. This emotional reunion followed a challenging week for Arjun, who was recently arrested after a tragic incident at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The chaos at the event caused the death of a fan and injuries to her son, leading to allegations and legal troubles for the actor.

Chiranjeevi canceled the shoot of his movie Vishwambhara to show his support for Allu Arjun. He, along with his wife Surekha, visited Arjun’s home shortly after his arrest. To express his gratitude, Arjun, accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy and their children, drove to Chiranjeevi’s house. Photos of the meeting, showing smiles and warmth, have gone viral, delighting fans.

This reunion has also ended rumors of a rift between the Mega and Allu families. Despite past speculation about strained ties, the meeting proved that family comes first, especially in tough times.

Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi played a key role in helping Arjun secure interim bail. Meanwhile, Arjun has announced 25 lakh rupees compensation for the deceased fan’s family and has promised to cover the medical expenses for her son.

Although Arjun’s legal troubles aren’t over, the meeting has brought hope and positivity. Fans are celebrating the bond between the two stars, calling it a powerful display of unity.