Allu Arjun confirms ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ release date

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most eagerly awaited films in India. However, its release has been surrounded by delays and rumors, making fans anxious. Recently, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and director Sukumar addressed these concerns, finally confirming the film’s release date.

At an event in Hyderabad on August 21, Allu Arjun, known for his powerful performances, put an end to the rumors. He confidently repeated his famous dialogue, “Thaggede Le,” and announced that “Pushpa 2” will be released on December 6. The audience cheered, relieved to hear that the film is on track.

Allu Arjun shared that the climax of “Pushpa 2” was one of the toughest scenes he has ever filmed, but he promised fans that the movie would be worth the wait. His words have rekindled excitement for the film.

Director Sukumar was also present at the event, quashing rumors of any issues between him and Allu Arjun. The two appeared together, showing that everything is going smoothly with the film.

Sukumar explained that the delays were due to his commitment to quality. “We are working hard to give fans the best experience. Some scenes are taking more time, and I don’t want to compromise on quality,” he said. This dedication has only raised expectations for the film.

Originally, “Pushpa 2” was supposed to be released on August 15, but it was delayed due to some unfinished work. The makers then announced a December 20 release, but now the date has been moved up to December 6. Despite this, some people are still unsure if the movie will meet this new release date.

Rashmika Mandanna returns as the female lead, and the music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and it is set to be a grand spectacle.