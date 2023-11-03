Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone to share screen for first time

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, a popular Telugu actor who has featured in several blockbuster hits, is currently on cloud nine as he won the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards for Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. The actor is the recipient of several awards and has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list too. The actor popularly known as ‘Stylish Star’ is one of the highest-paid actors in India and has now become the most sought-after actor in the country.

As Allu Arjun has several projects in his kitty, it is reported that he will romance Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in an exciting project. Yes, it is said that Stylish Star will feature opposite Deepika Padukone in Trivikram Srinivas’s next project.

Rumours mills also suggest that the production work will start in April 2024. The makers have also brought Pooja Hegde on board and she will be playing the second female lead. Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are India’s top celebrities and both enjoy massive fan following, so it would be of course an exciting project.

Earlier, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas worked together in ‘Julayi’, ‘S/O Sathyamurthy’, and ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramlo’. We hope fans will enjoy this piece of news and will be excited to watch these big stars together in a movie.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter and Singham 3 while Allu Arjun will be seen in Puspa: The Rule.