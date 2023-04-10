Allu Arjun doubles his fee for Pushpa 2, charges Rs…

Hyderabad: Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the sequel of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The first instalment was loved across India and both the lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were praised for their acting skills.

The makers of the Pushpa 2 released the first-look poster of the film on the eve of Arjun’s 41st birthday. Bunny also shared his first-look poster of Pushpa: The Rule in which he is seen dressed in a saree and with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He wrote, “Pushpa 2 the rule begins.” The actor also wore bangles, jewellery, and a nose pin.

Fans are now curious to know more and more details about the movie including how much the actors are being paid for it. Allu Arjun’s remuneration is the most talked about topics currently. It is reported that after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the actor has hiked his fee. For Pushpa: The Rule, the actor is charging double the amount he charged for the first part.

Recently, there were reports that Allu Arjun initially demanded Rs 150 crore for the film, but the deal was eventually agreed upon at Rs 125 crore. However, latest media reports suggest something else.

The actor had reportedly charged Rs 45 crore for Pushpa: The Rise and for the sequel, he is charging a whopping amount of Rs 85 crore.

“Arjun’s equation with the box office has changed after Pushpa. Though Pushpa: The Rise was not such a grand hit in Andhra and Telangana, its pan-India success places him above Prabhas in the all-India market,” Times of India quoted a source after being asked why Allu Arjun charged more for the sequel of the film.

The film will be directed by Sukumar and it is reported that he too has hiked his fee for Pushpa 2.