Allu Arjun drops a bombshell, reveals his 1st GF’s name

Hyderabad: The much-awaited finale of Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 has finally arrived on, bringing the season to a close on a high note. The production team worked hard to ensure that the final episode lived up to the high standards set by the previous season. To add a special touch, the show’s grand finale featured the charming and talented Allu Arjun as a guest.

However, the audience is interested in something other than learning who the show’s winner is. The promo revealed by the Pupsha star made some famous remarks that drew the audience’s attention.

Allu Arjun shared lighthearted moments with the contestants and mentors on Telugu Indian Idol 2, exchanging jokes and anecdotes. When contestant Shruti performed a song, Bunny couldn’t help but compliment her name.

He joked that his first girlfriend’s name was also Shruti, which is why he found it particularly endearing. One of the mentors, Geeta Madhuri, responded jokingly, emphasising that relationships exist even in first grade. The amusing interaction brought laughter and joy to the set, making it a memorable moment for everyone.

Allu Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy and they have two children, a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha.

On the professional front, the iconic star is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule.