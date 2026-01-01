Allu Arjun enjoys night drive in Hyderabad, wishes Happy New Year

Hyderabad: As the world bid goodbye to 2025 and welcomed 2026 with celebrations and cheer, celebrities across the globe marked the New Year in their own special ways. While some rang in the festivities with grand parties, others chose intimate moments with family and loved ones.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun opted for a quiet and heartwarming celebration, spending New Year’s Eve with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their children. The family was seen enjoying a late-night drive around Hyderabad in their Range Rover, soaking in the festive spirit together.

A video from the drive, filmed by son Allu Ayaan, has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy can be seen seated in the back seat, warmly wishing fans a Happy New Year.

The actor also shared a heartfelt note to mark the occasion. “As this year comes to a close, I carry only gratitude. For the journey, the lessons, and the love that surrounds me,” he wrote. Addressing his fans directly, Allu Arjun added, “Thank you for standing by me through every phase. Your faith gives me strength and purpose every single day.” He concluded the message by saying, “Looking ahead with excitement, ready to begin what comes next. Happy New Year 2026.”

Happy New Year 2026 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lVGJOCj1GN — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 1, 2026

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with director Atlee’s untitled project, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, which also stars Deepika Padukone and is expected to release in late 2026 or early 2027. Meanwhile, the actor is also reportedly set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas for a grand mythological epic, marking their fourth collaboration after successful films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi, and S/O Satyamurthy.