Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun is not only scaling new heights in his film career but is also steadily expanding his real estate footprint in Hyderabad. While fans eagerly await his next big-screen outing Raaka alongside Deepika Padukone, the actor has reportedly begun work on a brand-new office space that reflects the title his admirers have lovingly given him over the years.

According to reports, Allu Arjun is developing a premium office space named “ICONZAA” in Hyderabad. The name is believed to be inspired by the actor’s popular moniker, “Icon Star”, combined with his initials. Sources claim that the actor is personally involved in the project and is closely monitoring its design and architectural development.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla said that Allu Arjun is building one of Hyderabad’s most iconic office spaces and is overseeing every aspect of the project. While the exact location of the office has not yet been revealed, the development has already generated significant buzz among fans.

The upcoming office will reportedly be the second major workspace associated with the actor in Hyderabad. His family already operates Allu Entertainment, a premium corporate office and boutique production house located in Jubilee Hills.

Interestingly, the office project is the second major property-related development linked to the actor this year. Reports recently suggested that Allu Arjun is also constructing a lavish new mansion in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Properties owned by Allu Arjun

ICONZAA (upcoming office space in Hyderabad)

Allu Entertainment (corporate office, Jubilee Hills)

Luxury mansion under construction in Jubilee Hills

“Blessing” family residence in Jubilee Hills

AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet (with Asian Cinemas)

Allu Studios in Kokapet/Gandipet

With multiple investments spanning real estate, film production and exhibition, Allu Arjun continues to strengthen his presence beyond cinema. As his career reaches new milestones, the actor’s growing portfolio reflects both his business ambitions and his long-term vision within the entertainment industry.