Allu Arjun eyeing for Rs 1000 crore business next?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the popular Tollywood actor, is gaining immense attention across India for his remarkable performances and charismatic presence on the screen. He is currently working on “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” the sequel to his globally acclaimed film “Pushpa: The Rise”.

Pushpa 2 is gearing up for a grand release on August 15, 2024.

The anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2 is at an all-time high as the film enters its final stages of production. As the sequel, its release month nears, we can’t keep calm but wonder its potential earnings, considering the immense hype surrounding the film.

Before talking about the predictions, let’s quickly have a look the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The first installment of the series grossed over Rs 370 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 and ranking among the top Telugu films ever.

How much will Pushpa 2: The Rule collect?

The landscape of Indian cinema has been evolving and in past two years we have seen a very huge growth. Superstars are now eyeing not just Rs 500 crore but Rs 1000 crore when it comes to box office collections. Shah Rukh Khan set this benchmark with his movies Pathaan and Jawan last year.

Now, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, with its massive budget of Rs 500 crore and the hype surrounding it, is poised to join the coveted Rs 1000 crore club.

Also, the pre-release businesses of big-budget movies, including OTT and satellite rights, have also been booming. Reportedly, Pushpa 2 has already secured a staggering deal with Netflix, adding to the excitement surrounding its potential success.

This, coupled with the relentless efforts of the filmmakers, makes it highly likely that Pushpa 2: The Rule could easily surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark, marking another significant milestone for Allu Arjun in his illustrious career.

However, the official box office outcome will be revealed only after the movie’s release. Until then, the excitement continues to build, and all eyes are on Allu Arjun and the team behind this much-awaited cinematic spectacle.