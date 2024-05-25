Allu Arjun flaunts expensive Panerai watch in latest pic, it is worth Rs...

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, often called the “Stylish Star” of Tollywood, is famous for his energetic presence and fashion sense. Whether it’s for a movie or an event, he always stands out with his style and luxury life.

Recently, Allu Arjun attended the prestigious Tollywood Directors’ Day event as a special guest. While he opted for simple attire, it was his wristwatch that caught everyone’s attention. The watch, a Panerai, is a statement of luxury with a staggering price tag of Rs. 3,97,431. It’s a testament to his taste for the finer things in life, blending simplicity with opulence.

The Anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule

The hype surrounding “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is palpable. Fans eagerly await the sequel to the blockbuster hit “Pushpa: The Rise.” Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to continue the intense rivalry between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. With a star-studded cast featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is set to release on August 15, 2024. The anticipation is sky-high, and the countdown has begun for what promises to be another sensational chapter in the Pushpa saga.