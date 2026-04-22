Allu Arjun rents 5-BHK sea-facing apartment in Mumbai for film shoot

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been making headlines recently amid rumors that he might permanently shift to Mumbai. Reports suggested the actor could set up a new residence in the city due to work commitments. However, his producer-father, Allu Aravind, clarified that these claims are not true.

He told the media, “Since his current film is being shot in Mumbai, it may appear that way. But Hyderabad is where Allu’s heart and home are. His children study there, and all his loved ones are based in Hyderabad. Why would he move to Mumbai?”

Temporary Stay in Mumbai

Even though Allu Arjun is not planning a permanent move, he will spend some time in Mumbai due to his shooting schedule. The actor has rented a luxury five-bedroom apartment in the Juhu area. The apartment is sea-facing and spread over 6,000 square feet. It comes with a private plunge pool and parking for four cars. The monthly rent is Rs 16 lakh, and the lease is for three years.

The house has been designed under the supervision of Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, to create a calm and green environment. During school vacations, their children, Ayaan and Arha, will stay with him in the Mumbai apartment.

Work Commitments

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi entertainer, Raaka, which will be filmed mostly in Mumbai. After this, he will also collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on another project in the city. Having a temporary home in Mumbai will make it easier for him to manage work commitments while balancing family life.

Hyderabad Remains Home

Despite the Mumbai apartment, Hyderabad remains Allu Arjun’s base. He owns a luxurious bungalow named Blessing in Jubilee Hills. The 8,000 sq. ft. property includes a swimming pool and modern minimalist interiors. His family, friends, and children’s school are all based in Hyderabad, confirming that the actor has no plans to leave the city permanently.

Star-Studded Neighborhood

The Juhu apartment places Allu Arjun among other celebrities. His neighbours will include famous couples like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. This move highlights a temporary dual-city lifestyle rather than a complete shift to Mumbai.