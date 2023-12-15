Allu Arjun loses Rs 10 crore! Details inside

Hyderabad: One of the highest paid actors, Allu Arjun has won several accolades including a National Film Award. The actor is popularly referred to as ‘Stylish Star’ and has amassed a huge fan following and wealth over the years. He has been part of various films and commercials but he has always shown that he cares for his fans.

Yes, the actor who usually meets his fans on festivals and other special occasions has been often seen advising fans to work for the betterment of the society. He, unlike other big stars, doesn’t promote those things or products which have a negative impact on society or are injurious to health.

Earlier, Allu Arjun had rejected an offer from gutka company who wanted the actor to be their brand ambassador. In the latest, Pushpa actor has again rejected another offer from the leading liquor and pan masala brand. It is said that Allu Arjun was offered Rs 10 crore for being the brand ambassador of the above mentioned company but he rejected it.

It is said that Allu Arjun said that he can’t promote things which are injurious to health. He takes care of his fans and wants the world to be the happiest place for everyone.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule and shooting of this most anticipated film is in progress. The film is directed by Sukumar and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in lead roles.