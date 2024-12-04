Allu Arjun mocked over his video from Coffee shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 5, 2024. While the movie has garnered massive buzz since its announcement, it has also found itself entangled in controversies, impacting its momentum at the box office.

Despite the enormous success of Pushpa: The Rise, which grossed over Rs 350 crores and catapulted Allu Arjun to pan-India fame, Pushpa 2 has been seeing a mixed response.

Mega fans have been taking to social media to troll and mock Allu Arjun, creating an online atmosphere of rivalry and negativity. This ongoing trolling appears to have also effected ticket sales, with some reports suggesting a slowdown in the film’s pre-release business.

And now, an old video of Allu Arjun is going viral online which shows the actor casually visiting a coffee shop in Hyderabad and walking towards his car without any fanfare, security, or crowd of admirers. Social media users have latched onto this moment, mocking him for his seemingly diminished public attention.

Comments on the viral video have taken a sarcastic tone, with users writing, “Fans are busy with exams,” and “School time issues.” Another quipped, “Benefits of having no fans,” while one more added, “Fans went to school.”

The trolling stems from a longstanding stereotype that Allu Arjun’s fanbase primarily consists of school-aged children.

Despite the online jabs, the expectations for Pushpa 2: The Rule remain sky-high. The sequel promises bigger action sequences, gripping storytelling, and an electrifying cast, all of which are likely to draw audiences back to the theaters.

As the countdown begins, it remains to be seen whether Pushpa 2 can rise above the controversies and deliver a record-breaking performance.