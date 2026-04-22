Hyderabad: Tollywood’s stylish icon Allu Arjun has transformed into a pan-India superstar, winning hearts across the country with his versatile performances and unmatched screen presence. Starting with regional hits, he gained global fame with the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’, setting new records at the box office and becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. His growing stardom is matched by his lavish lifestyle, and now Allu Arjun is taking it to the next level with his dream home.

A Dream Mansion

Allu Arjun is constructing a luxurious mansion in Hyderabad’s most premium neighbourhood, Jubilee Hills, very close to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence. Spread across about 4,000 square yards, this home is designed with modern architecture, international design elements, and stylish minimalism. Sources say the mansion costs around Rs. 80 crore, reflecting the star’s taste for elegance and comfort.

Modern Design and Luxury Features

The mansion will feature a private theatre, a luxury swimming pool, a gym, a garden area, and high-end security systems. Interiors are planned to maximise natural light and green spaces, creating a comfortable and sophisticated environment for the family. The construction is in its final stages, and Allu Arjun is expected to move in with his family by the end of this year.

Temporary Stay in Mumbai

There were rumours about Allu Arjun permanently shifting to Mumbai. However, sources clarified that he is in Mumbai temporarily for the shooting of his upcoming pan-India film, ‘Raaka’. He is staying with his father, Allu Aravind, and will return to Hyderabad once the shooting schedule is complete.

Upcoming Film

After the massive success of ‘Pushpa’, Allu Arjun’s popularity skyrocketed nationwide. Apart from films, he earns through brand endorsements, making him one of Tollywood’s wealthiest stars. His upcoming science fiction adventure thriller ‘Raaka’, directed by Atlee, is generating massive buzz. The first look reveals Allu Arjun in a powerful, beast-like character, promising yet another pan-India hit.