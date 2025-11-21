Allu Arjun pens heart melting note for ‘princess’ Arha on birthday

Mumbai: As his daughter Arha turned nine on Friday, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun penned a heart-melting note for his ‘little princess’.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with his daughter Arha. In the image, the father-daughter duo are seen dressed in Indian wear and smiling as they looked at each other.

“Happy birthday to my little princess #AlluArha,” he wrote.

It was in 2011, when Arjun married his wife Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad. They welcomed their son Ayaan in 2014 and daughter Arha in 2016. Allu Arha made her debut in the film Shaakuntalam in the role of Prince Bharata.

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, an action drama film written and directed by Sukumar. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, it is the second installment in the Pushpa film series. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

It follows Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, as he faces growing threats from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Made on a budget of Rs. 400–500 crore, it is among the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

His next is AA22xA6 an upcoming sci-fi action film starring Arjun and directed by Atlee, produced by Sun Pictures. The project is a big-budget, pan-Indian venture featuring a large ensemble cast that reportedly stars Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.

Earlier this month, Arjun welcomed his sister-in-law Nayanika to the family after engagement with brother Allu Sirish. Uploading a couple of photos of the lovebirds from the engagement ceremony, the ‘Pushpa’ actor penned on his X (Previously known as Twitter): “Grand celebrations at home begin! A new addition to the family! We’ve been waiting for this joyful moment for a while…(sic).”

Congratulating his brother on his new journey, he added: “Congratulations to my sweetest brother, @AlluSirish, and a warm welcome to the family, #Nayanika! Wishing you both a beautiful new beginning filled with love and happiness! (black heart emoji).”