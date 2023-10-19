Allu Arjun receives grand welcome in Hyderabad after receiving Best Actor Award

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun, who was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday, received a grand welcome from the fans in Hyderabad.

The supporters greeted the star with dhol and popping fireworks.

He received the award for his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1’. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award. This is Allu Arjun’s maiden National Award.

He attended the ceremony wearing a white suit. His wife Sneha Reddy was also present with him during the special moment. She wore a stunning ethnic suit.

On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, and the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement.”

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The movie directed by Trivikram is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024.