Allu Arjun reveals his biggest fear while shooting Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a huge success, earning Rs. 1213 crore in India and Rs. 1871 crore worldwide. But what really grabbed attention was Allu Arjun’s daring saree look in the famous Gangamma Jathara scene.

Why Allu Arjun Was Scared at First

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Arjun shared that he was scared when director Sukumar first suggested the idea of wearing a saree. “We had just finished a macho photoshoot, and then Sukumar garu told me, ‘It’s not working. I want you to wear a saree,’” Arjun said.

At first, Arjun was unsure about how the audience would react. But after doing sketches and seeing the idea come to life, he started to believe in it.

Even though he wore a saree, Arjun wanted to keep the character’s tough, alpha vibe. “Alpha-ness is in the mind. You can’t take the alpha-ness away,” he explained.

The scene turned out to be a big hit and became a standout moment in the film.

Sukumar’s Creative Vision

Director Sukumar made sure that Pushpa’s powerful personality stayed intact, even with the bold new look. This made the saree scene both unique and memorable.

What’s Next for Allu Arjun?

After the success of Pushpa 2, Arjun might soon team up with director Atlee and actress Janhvi Kapoor for his next film.