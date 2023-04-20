Allu Arjun says YES to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s film, deets inside

Mumbai: Get ready for the year’s biggest pan-Indian film, Jawan! The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is the movie everyone is talking about, with an exciting star-studded cast and a plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat. What’s more, guess what? Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar, is also a part of it!

Rumours circulated that Allu Arjun had turned down the opportunity to work with Bollywood superstar. However, it seems like there is no truth to this speculation as latest report in OTT Play suggests that Bunny is still very much a part of Jawan. Yes, you read that right!

The report also suggests that Allu Arjun did shoot for the film in Mumbai about a month ago. Even though it’s only a small cameo, it’s exciting to see Arjun share screen time with SRK.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, marks his debut in Hindi cinema, and he’s gone above and beyond to make it bigger and better than his previous efforts. The director has asked for everyone’s help to make Jawan a true pan-India film, complete with a cameo by Tamil superstar Vijay. Vijay shot his scene last year while the cast and crew camped in Chennai for over a month.

Jawan’s plot has been revealed, and it’s a vigilante action thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. SRK’s fans are already buzzing about reports that he has experimented with his appearance in the film like never before. According to some leaks, SRK experimented with his appearance in Jawan in ways he has never done before. Fans were taken aback by SRK’s unrecognizable appearance in a few leaked photos from the film.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, in addition to SRK and Allu Arjun.

On the work front, after completing the Jawan shoot, SRK moved on to his next project, Dunki. Allu Arjun is currently working on his sequel, Pushpa 2.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to see the year’s biggest pan-Indian film. Jawan promises to be a treat for all moviegoers, with a star-studded cast, an intriguing plot, and exciting cameos. Don’t pass it up!