Hyderabad: Controversies seem to have become an unavoidable part of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s journey. This time, it was a comment made during his annual fan meet in Hyderabad that has triggered widespread criticism online.

Addressing thousands of fans at the Allu Arjun Fan Association summit on Tuesday, the actor urged his followers to stay away from online negativity and avoid trolling people they dislike.

“If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them. Spend your time on things you enjoy. Go wait in front of the girl you like’s house instead,” he said while explaining that fans should focus on positive things rather than spreading hate online.

While many understood the statement as a light-hearted joke, several social media users criticised the actor, saying the comment appeared to normalise stalking and could send the wrong message to his massive fan base.

One user wrote, “Does he not realise that a huge chunk of his fanbase shares a single brain cell? They could genuinely be influenced to do this.” Another questioned, “Is this what he teaches his son to do? He has a daughter too.” Others called the remark “disgusting” and said public figures should be more careful with their words.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran, after which the actor is expected to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Celebrities should be very responsible with the usage of their words and be mindful of the impact they can have, as millions of fans often look up to and are influenced by them.