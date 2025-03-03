Allu Arjun snatches Salman Khan’s big movie, check details

Hyderabad: Director Atlee is one of the most popular filmmakers in India right now. His Bollywood debut Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was a huge hit, earning over Rs. 1160 crore worldwide. The film made him a big name in commercial cinema. After this massive success, everyone is excited to know what his next movie will be.

Now, Atlee is working on another big project, and this time, Allu Arjun is the lead actor.

Atlee’s New Film with Allu Arjun

Earlier, this movie was supposed to feature Salman Khan, but now Allu Arjun has been chosen as the lead actor.

Why Salman Khan Was Replaced

Atlee originally planned this film as a big-budget action movie with a reincarnation theme. Salman Khan was first considered, but the producers, Sun Pictures, were unsure about investing such a big amount due to his recent box office failures. So, they decided to cast Allu Arjun instead.

Allu Arjun has become a huge star across India, especially after Pushpa 2. His fan base has grown even in North India. Because of his rising popularity, the producers feel he is the best choice for this movie.

Big Budget and Cast Details

The film was first planned with a Rs. 600 crore budget, but with Allu Arjun’s involvement, the cost may increase. Reports say he got Rs. 300 crore for Pushpa 2, and he might get even more for this film.

The movie will have three female leads, and Janhvi Kapoor is a top choice for one of the roles. Another major actor will also join the cast, but their name has not been announced yet.

Reports say Allu Arjun has agreed to the film, and Atlee is planning to start pre-production by April or May. Filming is expected to begin later this year. This movie promises to be a grand action-packed entertainer.