Allu Arjun spotted in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of the most popular and loved stars of the Southern film industry, Allu Arjun has been spotted at Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad. The actor’s black Range Rover was spotted outside the studio and has left everyone wondering whether the actor is shooting amid the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild’s decision to stop all Telugu film shoots.

For the unversed, the Tollywood industry has mutually decided to stop shooting until all issues are solved. Over certain issues, a group of Telugu film producers decided on Sunday to halt filming beginning August 1. The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) announced last week that all guild producer members have voluntarily decided to postpone shootings until August 1 and will hold discussions “until we find workable resolutions.”

Well, according to a report by Gulte.com, Allu Arjun is shooting for a TV commercial under director Harish Shankar, who has already finished shooting in Bangkok.

Talking about his acting career, it all started with his debut as a child artiste in ‘Vijetha’ and adult debut in the film ‘Gangotri’. He has gained massive popularity over the years. His latest blockbuster hits Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Pushpa: The Rise made fans go gaga over his attractive style and dance.

Currently, Allu Arjun has ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘#AA23’ in the pipeline.