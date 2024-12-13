Allu Arjun to Salman Khan: 10 Popular actors who faced arrests

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has found himself at the center of a controversy that’s sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The actor was arrested by the Chikadpally Hyderabad police in a case related to the tragic incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere that took place on December 4.

A stampede outside Sandhya Theatre claimed the life of a woman.

The Arrest That Shook Tollywood

Eyewitnesses and reports suggest that the stampede occurred around 9:30 PM when an overwhelming crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, unaware that there was no prior announcement of his presence. This lack of coordination and communication led to chaos, ultimately resulting in a fatal incident.

The actor has since been taken to the Chikadpally police station, with reports indicating that he will undergo a medical examination at Gandhi Hospital before being presented to the Magistrate at Nampally court. Security arrangements around the court have been ramped up, with fans and media eagerly awaiting updates.

Not the First Celebrity in Trouble

Allu Arjun’s arrest may be shocking, but he’s not the first celebrity to face legal trouble. The entertainment world has a long history of stars grappling with the law.

Indian actors who were arrested in past

1. Salman Khan

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has had multiple run-ins with the law, from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case to the 2002 hit-and-run incident. Salman has served jail time and continues to fight legal battles.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Known as Bollywood’s “bad boy,” Sanjay Dutt was convicted for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings and spent years in prison before being released early for good conduct.

3. Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea’s arrest in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case brought the industry’s drug problem to the forefront. She spent a month in jail before being released on bail.

4. Fardeen Khan

The actor was arrested for drug possession in 2001 and later completed a de-addiction program.

5. Sooraj Pancholi

Accused of abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide, Sooraj Pancholi was briefly jailed and still awaits the final verdict in his case.

6. Shiney Ahuja

The actor was sentenced to seven years in jail for raping his domestic help, marking a fall from grace for the once-celebrated star.

7. Saif Ali Khan

In a less severe case, Saif was charged with assault after a scuffle in a Mumbai restaurant, showcasing how celebrity status doesn’t always grant immunity from the law.

8. Dharshan Thoogudeepa

The Kanada actor’s arrest over a personal issue shocked his fans, marking a significant moment in his career.

9. Raj Kundra

The businessman’s arrest in connection to a pornography racket scandalised the film and business world, leading to widespread media coverage.

10. Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan and five others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the Cordelia cruise drug bust at the Mumbai port. It was claimed that a substantial amount of illicit drugs were seized from them and that Aryan had links with an international drugs syndicate. Aryan spent over 20 days in custody.