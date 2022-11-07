Allu Arjun wife Sneha is making acting debut, details inside

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th November 2022 2:05 pm IST
Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Iconic star Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy is one of the most popular star wives of Tollywood. The diva, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following of 8.6M on Instagram. Though she keeps herself away from the media glare, fashion icon Sneha knows how to keep her fans entertained through her interesting social media posts.

And now, her 8.6M fans are rejoicing as the gorgeous woman is gearing up to make her acting debut soon following in her husband’s footsteps. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, Allu Sneha Reddy will soon be seen playing a prominent role in a Malayalam film alongside a well-known actor. More details about her first project including cast, plot, genre and release date are awaited.

