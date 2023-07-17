Allu Arjun’s AAA Cinemas’ 2nd branch, it’s not in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an exciting development for moviegoers, renowned actor Allu Arjun recently opened his very own theatre, AAA Cinemas, in Hyderabad. This venture, a collaboration with Asian Cinemas, has seen tremendous success since its inception. There have been rumours that Bunny may be expanding his film venture to Andhra Pradesh by launching the second branch , though there has been no official confirmation.

The excitement surrounding the launch of AAA Cinemas in Andhra Pradesh has been palpable on social media. If these rumours are true, it will be fantastic news for moviegoers in the area. Allu Arjun’s venture promises to provide a new and enjoyable cinema experience, adding a new dimension to the landscape of film-watching.

Speaking about his Hyderabad branch, AAA is located in Ameerpet. It was launched in June this year with a grand event. Allu Arjun graced the event and greeted the fans. Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav too was present during the launch. Prabhas’ Adipurush was the first movie to screen in AAA Cinemas.