Stand outside the house of girl you like: Allu Arjun jokes with fans

During the gathering, the Pushpa star addressed the constant trolling and misinformation circulating on social media and advised his fans to stay away from online arguments

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Allu Arjun at Hyderabad event, wearing sunglasses and black hoodie, speaking on stage.
Allu Arjun at AAFA meet in Hyderabad (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun had a heartfelt interaction with hundreds of his fans in Hyderabad, where he not only thanked them for their support but also shared an important message on dealing with negativity and online trolling. The actor urged his fans to focus on positivity instead of wasting time on unnecessary hate and controversies.

The event, organised by the Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) at Shaurya Bhavan, Yusufguda, was attended by over 600 fans from the Telugu states and different parts of the country. During the gathering, the Pushpa star addressed the constant trolling and misinformation circulating on social media and advised his fans to stay away from online arguments.

“If you don’t like anybody, don’t waste your time hating or trolling them. Leave it if you don’t like anything or anybody. You should not waste even one per cent of your energy. Spend your time doing what you love,” Allu Arjun said.

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He then lightened the mood with a humorous piece of advice that drew loud cheers from the audience. “For example, go stand outside the house of the girl you like,” he joked, leaving fans in splits.

The actor also thanked his fans for standing by him through the years and encouraged them to use their time and energy for positive and meaningful things instead of responding to negativity online. He later posed for photographs with the fans at the event.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone. The big-budget entertainer is being produced by Kalanithi Maran. After wrapping up Raaka, the actor is expected to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next project.

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Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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