Allu Arjun’s insane remuneration for Pushpa 2 goes viral

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun, who is one of the most celebrated actors down south, has now expanded his popularity in north as well with his pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise which was released in December last year. The movie which starred Rashmika Mandanna had really created an incredible amount of buzz across the entire nation.

Reportedly, Pushpa part 1 minted over Rs 350 crores world wide. It struck a chord with the audience and critics and received a positive response from them. The film became one of the blockbuster Tollywood movies of 2021.

Allu Arjun from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (Twitter)

Allu Arjun hikes fee for Pushpa: The Rule

Ahead of his birthday (April 8), his fans are talking about his upcoming films, remunerations and much more on various social media platforms. It was reported that Allu Arjun took home Rs 35 crore for Pushpa part 1 (Pushpa: The Rise). Considering the massive success of the film, the Stylish Star has hiked his fee for the second part. Going by buzz, the actor is charging a whopping pay cheque of Rs 50 crore. Reports also have it that makers are not hesitating to pay an additional sum to the star.

Allu Arjun from Pushpa (Instagram)

It is also to be noted that Rashmika Mandanna too had demanded a pay hike from the producers. For Pushpa 1 she charged Rs 2 crore. For the part 2, Rashmika is expected to take home Rs 3 crore.

Pushpa 2 is in the pre-production stage and is likely to go in floor in the next few months. Allu Arjun, on the hand other, may soon end up making his Bollywood debut. Apart from this, he also has an another untitled project with Tamil director Atlee.