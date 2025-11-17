Allu Arjun’s phone wallpaper viral:  What’s the hidden message?

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun once again proved why he is one of the most disciplined and admired actors in the country. On November 16, his gym trainer Lloyd Stevens shared a short 15-second workout clip on Instagram. The video showed Allu Arjun running on a treadmill, but fans noticed something more interesting. His phone wallpaper displayed three strong rules: No Snack, No Sugar, No Soda. Above these lines, a date was written as March 27, 2026.

Within minutes, the screenshot went viral. The phrase became a top trend with the hashtag #NoSnackNoSugarNoSoda. Fans praised Allu Arjun’s discipline and even began posting their own selfies while following the same routine. Many commented that he has proved that discipline is the biggest teacher.

AA22 🚨: “No Snack. No Sugar. No Soda” March 27th on #AlluArjun’s wallpaper is sparking curiosity among audience. Is it for a special announcement or a fitness milestone? Can't wait 🥶💥#AA22 @alluarjun @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/XJqTpc3WBI — Sumanth (@SumanthOffl) November 16, 2025

Link to His Next Film

Fans strongly believe that this strict routine is connected to his upcoming film AA22xA6. The movie marks Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with director Atlee Kumar. Deepika Padukone is the lead actress, and reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur may also join the cast. The film is said to have heavy action sequences, six-pack shots, and high-octane stunts. For this, Allu Arjun is reportedly following a 16-month strict diet with no chocolates, snacks, or sugary drinks until March 27, 2026.

The shoot is progressing in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Dubai. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, and the makers are planning a summer 2027 release. Social media discussions also include another theory that the date could be related to a family function, although nothing is confirmed.