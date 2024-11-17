Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 trailer launch: Streaming details revealed

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, kicked off its grand promotional campaign with the much-awaited trailer launch today, November 17, 2024. Fans are thrilled as the trailer was unveiled at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, marking the start of what promises to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema history.

The Trailer Launch

The event in Patna began at 5 PM, with Allu Arjun making a grand entry that excited fans. The trailer, lasting 2 minutes and 44 seconds, was released online at 6:03 PM in several languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Fans can watch the Hindi and Bengali versions on the T-Series YouTube channel, while the Telugu version is available on the Mythri Movie Makers channel. The Tamil version is on AGS Entertainment’s channel.

Record-Breaking Promotions

The makers of Pushpa 2 have set aside a massive budget of Rs 150 crore for promotions. This includes events in smaller cities, brand partnerships, and extensive digital campaigns. From TV ads to billboards across India, the film is aiming for unmatched reach and visibility.

Why Fans Are Excited

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, became a sensation. The sequel promises to explore his rise to power and his clash with Banwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. With Rashmika Mandanna and music by Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa 2 is expected to deliver unforgettable action and drama.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on over 12,000 screens worldwide, making it a historic event. Fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa Raj’s grand return, and the excitement is only getting started!