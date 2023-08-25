Allu Arjun’s salary for Pushpa: The Rise was Rs…

Mumbai: The accolades keep pouring in for actor Allu Arjun as he bagged the prestigious the 69th National Film Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in the movie “Pushpa: The Rise.” This victory not only crowns Arjun’s outstanding talent but also marks a historic milestone for Telugu cinema, as he becomes the first actor from the industry to secure this esteemed recognition at National Film Awards.

Allu Arjun, who is basking in the overwhelming emotion of the moment, took a moment to share his thoughts on the big victory with his fans through a heartfelt message on Twitter.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled,” he wrote.

But do you know how much he got paid for his iconic role in Pushpa: The Rise? Let’s look back and have a look at his remuneration.

Allu Arjun’s Fee For Pushpa: The Rise

The actor, who is one of the highest paid actors down south, had reportedly charged between Rs 45-50 crores for Pushpa: The Rise and for the sequel, he has doubled the fee. He is reportedly charging a whopping amount of Rs 85 crore.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which had a phenomenal run at the box office, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in significant roles. It was released in December, 2021.