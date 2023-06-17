Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha visits at AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Allu Sneha Reddy, the wife of Tollywood‘s iconic star Allu Arjun, is one of the most popular star wives of T-town. The diva, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following of 8.9M on Instagram. Though she keeps herself away from the media glare, fashion icon Sneha knows how to keep her fans entertained through her interesting social media posts, from vacation photos to glimpses of her daily routine.

Sneha was spotted at AAA Cinemas today, creating a buzz among the moviegoers. She posted a picture of the iconic AAA symbol on her Instagram story, indicating that she was watching the highly anticipated film ‘Adipurush’ in their own theatre.

Allu Sneha’s visit to AAA Cinemas and the captivating image she shared contributed to the growing excitement among moviegoers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see this epic cinematic spectacle in the theatre.

More AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad

AAA Cinemas was launched on June 15 by Allu Arjun. Along with offering moviegoers a top-notch viewing experience, the opening of this new theatre in Ameerpet displays the actor’s dedication to the expansion and advancement of the Telugu film industry.

AAA Cinemas Adipurush Tickets

If you are planning to watch Adipurush at Allu Arjun, check out how much it will cost you. With different rates for 2D and 3D screenings, the ticket prices at this cutting-edge theatre are drawing attention. Adipurush tickets at Allu Arjun’s theatre on the 2D screen cost Rs 295 at the time this report was filed, according to Book My Show.