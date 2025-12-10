Almas Khan appointed as general secretary incharge of Nizamabad Youth Congress

He emphasized that the focus would be on immediate and targeted action.

Almas Khan
Hyderabad: The Telangana Youth Congress leadership has assigned State General Secretary Almas Khan the critical, additional responsibility of Nizamabad District Youth Congress In-charge.

Addressing the media shortly after the announcement, he emphasized that the focus would be on immediate and targeted action.

“I am honoured to accept the additional responsibility of Nizamabad District In-charge,” stated General Secretary Almas Khan.

“We will channel the energy of our youth to directly address public issues, ensuring the Youth Congress becomes a dominant and effective voice on the ground.”

His dedication is long-standing and proven, having been an integral part of the Congress ecosystem since 2009.

This strategic appointment signals the IYC’s clear intent to mobilize and prepare its youth wing for upcoming political challenges in the region.

