Alpha: Alia Bhatt gets spotlight, but internet asks where is Sharvari?

Mumbai: YRF finally dropped the teaser of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and while the action-packed glimpse has created buzz, it has also opened a fresh debate online.

The teaser clearly puts Alia Bhatt in the centre. From the action shots to the dramatic entry, the entire first glimpse seems designed to present her as the face of the film. However, what many viewers quickly noticed was Sharvari’s absence. Despite being one of the leading names attached to the project and part of the film’s promotional identity, she did not get a visible moment in the teaser.

This did not go unnoticed. Several internet users questioned why Sharvari was missing from the first glimpse, especially when the film has been promoted as a two-female-led spy actioner. Some felt that showing Sharvari too early may have shifted attention away from Alia, while others called it another example of a big banner carefully controlling who gets the limelight.

Another point that raised eyebrows was the massive celebrity push around the teaser. Social media users spotted several Bollywood names, Instagram influencers and even cricketers sharing the teaser on their stories. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to names from the digital and cricket world, the teaser seemed to receive an unusually strong industry-wide push.

Netizens call out the PR drama

This has made some viewers wonder whether the hype is organic or heavily driven by PR. While big films often get support from industry friends, the scale of posts around Alpha has led to chatter that either Alia Bhatt’s PR machinery is working overtime or YRF is using its influence to make the teaser feel like a major event.

The debate has now moved beyond the teaser itself. Many internet users feel that if Alpha is genuinely good, audiences will show up in theatres without needing such an aggressive push. But the heavy promotion, combined with Sharvari’s missing presence, has once again brought the nepotism conversation back into the spotlight.

For now, Alpha has done what a teaser is supposed to do, it has got people talking. But whether the conversation helps the film or adds more pressure on it will depend on what YRF reveals next.