Rating: 2.5/5

There couldn’t have been a more telling start to Alpha than the one I witnessed. On its release day, July 3, I walked into a theatre in Hyderabad expecting the buzz that usually surrounds a Yash Raj Films Spy Universe release. Instead, I was greeted by rows of empty seats.

Sadly, by the time the credits rolled, it all made sense.

After months of promotions and sky-high expectations, Alpha finally arrives as Yash Raj Films’ first female-led spy thriller. With Alia Bhatt leading the film, Sharvari by her side and Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, it had all the ingredients to become a solid addition to the Spy Universe. Sadly, while the action works in parts, the film never becomes the gripping thriller it promises to be.

Alpha story

The story follows Sita, also known as Alpha (Alia Bhatt), who is kidnapped as a child and trained under a secret programme led by Fateh Singh (Bobby Deol). Raised to become the perfect weapon for the country, Alpha later finds herself questioning everything she has believed in. As secrets from her past begin to unfold, her mission turns into a personal battle involving revenge, loyalty and patriotism.

Alia Bhatt delivers, but the writing lets her down

Alia Bhatt does a good job and gives her best to the role, though some scenes really leave you in disbelief. Here’s a film asking us to believe that a lone female spy can single-handedly blow up a massive superstructure housing a giant secret lab and take down everyone in her way. It all feels a bit too far-fetched, especially when the film expects us to take it seriously.

Speaking about her acting, Alia Bhatt puts in a sincere effort and gives her all in the action scenes. Whether it is hand-to-hand combat or high-speed chase sequences, Alia looks confident and committed. She has clearly worked hard for the role, and it shows. However, while she handles the physical part well, the character never gets the strong writing needed to make Alpha feel like a memorable spy. The emotional scenes also don’t always land the way they are meant to.

Supporting cast performances

Sharvari as Durga performs well in the scenes she gets but is surprisingly underused. Bobby Deol aka Fateh Singh (later turns out to be Zarrar Khan from Pakistan) has a strong screen presence, though his character could have been written much better. Anil Kapoor is dependable as the RAW chief, while Dia Mirza as Anil’s wife Janaki leaves an impact despite her brief appearance.

The biggest problem with Alpha is its screenplay.

The film starts on an interesting note but slowly loses momentum. It keeps moving between action and family drama without finding the right balance. Instead of focusing on the spy mission, the story spends too much time on emotional backstories, family issues and predictable twists. Many scenes feel familiar, making it difficult to stay invested throughout.

The action sequences are undoubtedly among the better parts of the film. A few fight scenes featuring Alia and Sharvari are well choreographed and entertaining. The cinematography is another plus, with beautiful visuals from Cherrapunji, Rajasthan, Ladakh and Kashmir adding scale to the film.

However, the music fails to leave any impact, and the background score does little to elevate the tense moments. Even the twists, which should have surprised the audience, feel forced after a point.

The climax stretches logic quite a bit, asking viewers to accept situations that are difficult to believe. Just when the film seems ready to deliver something fresh, it falls back on a familiar Pakistan angle, something Bollywood spy films have relied on far too often. Instead of feeling exciting, it comes across as repetitive.

Hrithik Roshan’s cameo

Then comes Hrithik Roshan’s cameo as Kabir. While his entry is sure to get fans cheering, it feels like it has been added just to connect Alpha with the larger Spy Universe. Even Sharvari introducing him as “Faadu Kabir” feels a bit forced, and overall, the cameo doesn’t really move the story forward.

Alpha is not a bad film, but it is definitely a missed opportunity. It has impressive production values, some well-shot action scenes and an actress who gives an honest performance. Unfortunately, weak writing, uneven pacing and an overemphasis on family drama stop it from becoming the thrilling spy film it could have been.

Siasat’s Verdict

If you’re an Alia Bhatt fan, Alpha is worth watching once for her performance and the action. But if you’re expecting another memorable chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, this one is likely to leave you disappointed.