Alt News announces new initiative against Hate Speech

Alt News, renowned for fact-checking news online on Wednesday has announced a new initiative against growing Hate speech in the country. Pratik Sinha, the founder took to Twitter and informed that the new platform will be called ‘UnHate’.

“For now, we’ll be documenting objectionable speech through a Twitter account. However, we will soon launch a portal that will facilitate documenting all forms of objectionable speech made by public and political personalities as well as social media influencers,” Pratik said.

“UnHate is an attempt to seek accountability from all stakeholders who are directly or indirectly responsible for the increase in hate speech, which includes the individuals who are producing hate speech, tech platforms, advertisers, media organisations, and more,” he added.

Pratik opined that the need for such an initiative was felt because of the rampant increase in hate speech and organized disinformation in the online as well as the offline world, and the failure of tech platforms to offload objectionable speech from their platforms.