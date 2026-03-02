Alternate routes to take with road closure at US Consulate

Hyderabad: In view of the road blockage at the US Consulate General Hyderabad road on Monday, March 2, Cyberabad traffic police have issued an advisory suggesting alternative routes.

The road is blocked at both ends due to security reasons, the police said in a statement.

Suggested alternate routes

For commuters planning to go to Gachibowli from the ICICI Bank area, the police have advised taking a right towards the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Junction, a left at Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) Junction, and proceeding straight, which will lead to Gachibowli.

From Telangana TNGO’s Colony towards Consulate Road, traffic is suggested to move from Kritunga Restaurant to enter Prism Road and left from Lemon Tree Hotel, which will open the road to the Financial District.

Traffic advisory from Cyberabad traffic police issued on March 2. (Source: X)

The traffic police have requested motorists to follow diversion boards, cooperate with officers, and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.