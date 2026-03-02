Alternate routes to take with road closure at US Consulate

For commuters planning to go to Gachibowli from the ICICI Bank area, the police have advised taking a right towards the IRDAI Junction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 7:01 pm IST
Traffic
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In view of the road blockage at the US Consulate General Hyderabad road on Monday, March 2, Cyberabad traffic police have issued an advisory suggesting alternative routes.

The road is blocked at both ends due to security reasons, the police said in a statement.

Suggested alternate routes

For commuters planning to go to Gachibowli from the ICICI Bank area, the police have advised taking a right towards the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Junction, a left at Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) Junction, and proceeding straight, which will lead to Gachibowli.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

From Telangana TNGO’s Colony towards Consulate Road, traffic is suggested to move from Kritunga Restaurant to enter Prism Road and left from Lemon Tree Hotel, which will open the road to the Financial District.

Traffic advisory from Cyberabad traffic police issued on March 2. (Source: X)

The traffic police have requested motorists to follow diversion boards, cooperate with officers, and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 7:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button