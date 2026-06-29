Mumbai: Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is all to be seen next on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, is going through a difficult phase. The actress has been hospitalised in Dubai after suddenly falling seriously ill during what was supposed to be a birthday vacation with her boyfriend, Aly Goni. Sharing an emotional health update, Aly revealed that Jasmin is battling a serious infection and is currently recovering under medical care.

Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday in hospital

On Saturday, Aly took to Instagram to wish Jasmin on her birthday with a heartfelt post alongside a picture from her hospital room. In the photo, Jasmin is seen lying on the hospital bed while holding Aly close.

Sharing the picture, Aly wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again. May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon. That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. Love you, always.”

As fans flooded social media with messages and calls, Aly also shared a detailed update through his Instagram Stories, requesting everyone to keep Jasmin in their prayers.

He wrote, “Message for everyone messaging and calling me! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin’s birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It’s been a very difficult and emotional few days.”

He further added, “I’m sorry if I haven’t been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She’s receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she’ll be back smiling very soon.”

The update has left fans concerned, with many taking to social media to wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s love story

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin first met in 2018 when they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The two became close friends during the shoot in Argentina, but it was during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 that they confessed their feelings for each other and officially began dating.

The couple has been living together for several years and often shares glimpses of their vacations and personal moments on social media, making them one of television’s most-loved couples.

Aly Goni on wedding rumours

Meanwhile, reports recently claimed that Aly and Jasmin were planning to get married soon. However, Aly was quick to dismiss the speculation.

Reacting to the rumours on Instagram, he wrote, “Jab shaadi karni hogi khud bata dunga sab ko… Mere rishteDaar mere itne peeche nahi pade jitna yaha Insta pe log pade hai… Apna apna kaam karo aur khush raho aur rehne do.”