Amaal Mallik blasts at Salman Khan’s team: You guys screwed up

Mumbai: Another day, another controversy surrounding Amaal Mallik and this time, Salman Khan and his team are in the spotlight.

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has publicly called out the Salman Khan Films team over an anniversary post celebrating the 2015 film Hero. What caught his attention was the omission of the composer and lyricist from a post featuring one of the film’s popular songs.

Taking to the comments section of the production house’s official Instagram post, Amaal questioned the decision and accused the team of showing “audacity” by celebrating the song without acknowledging the creators behind it.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

“Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol!” he wrote.

Amaal further said that the song was created with the “pain, blood, sweat and tears” of the composer and lyricist and urged the team to respect the creators. He also asked them not to delete his comment, saying he wanted Salman Khan to see it.

Amaal Mallik was the composer of Hero

The post was shared as Salman Khan Films marked the 11th anniversary of Hero, directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in their Bollywood debuts.

Amaal Mallik composed the music for the film, while Kumaar penned the lyrics for ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’. The song was originally sung by Amaal’s brother Armaan Malik, while Salman Khan also recorded his own version.

The latest controversy comes at a time when Amaal has been increasingly vocal about his experiences in the music industry. Earlier, he claimed that powerful people had sidelined him and said he had been removed from more than 60 projects over the years.

A few days ago, the singer also announced that he was taking a break from film music until next year to focus on his mental and physical well-being and recovery.

For now, his latest comment has once again sparked a conversation about giving due credit to the composers, lyricists and other creators behind Bollywood’s biggest songs.