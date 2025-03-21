Amaal Mallik reveals he is suffering from clinical depression, decides to cut family ties

Mumbai: Renowned musician Amaal Mallik made some shocking revelations through a social media post. He shared that his family has been holding him back, and hence he has decided to cut ties with them.

Amaal’s long note on IG read, “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less in spite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade.”

Amaal further blamed his parents for the growing distance between him and his musician brother Armaan Malik.

“The actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar across my heart”, he claimed.

The singer further talked about suffering from clinical depression. He shared, “But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.”

Announcing that he has decided to cut all personal ties with his family, Amaal wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.”