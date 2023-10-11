ED alleges massive corruption by Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board recruitment

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th October 2023 2:44 pm IST
ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe

New Delhi: A day after conducting raids against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday alleged he acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in the form of cash from illegal recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested it in purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates.

The federal agency had on Tuesday raided 13 locations in the national capital linked to the legislator and persons associated with him.

“The searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the Board by Amantullah Khan during 2018-2022,” the agency claimed in a statement.

It said a CBI FIR and three Delhi Police complaints formed the basis of its action against the Aam Aadmi Party MLA.

Amanatullah Khan, the ED said, “acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates”.

Several “incriminating” records and physical and digital evidence were seized during the raids which “indicate” Amanatullah Khan’s role in money laundering, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after Khan met him on Wednesday, alleged there was a campaign underway to end the AAP and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

