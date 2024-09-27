‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, ‘Heeramandi’ and others nominated at Asian Academy Creative Awards

New Delhi: Netflix’s four original titles have secured 14 nominations at this year’s prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards where they will go on to represent India and compete in the Grand Awards, across the APAC region, in December 2024.

Docuseries “The Hunt for Veerappan”, has been nominated in categories including best direction (non-fiction), best cinematography (non-fiction), best documentary, and best theme song.

Imtiaz Ali directed “Amar Singh Chamkila” has received multiple nominations and wins, including best feature film (fiction), best direction (fiction) for Ali, best editing for Aarti Bajaj, and best sound for Dhiman Karmakar.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has garnered nominations for best actress in a leading role for Manisha Koirala, best cinematography (fiction), and best VFX.

Kay Kay Menon is in the running for best actor in a leading role for “The Railway Men” while Aayush Gupta is nominated for best screenplay. In the category for best children’s programme, “Mighty Bheem’s Playtime – Class Picnic” has been nominated.

Ali said being nominated at AACA was a moment of pride for him.

“’Amar Singh Chamkila’ is a very special film and I’m honoured to have directed it

with a partner like Netflix. The nomination for best direction, best editing, best sound and best feature film at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards is truly a moment of pride for me and the entire team and I am thankful to everyone who believed in this story,” the filmmaker said.

Apoorva Bakshi, expressing her appreciation, said, “It is an immense moment of pride for all of us at Awedacious Originals to see ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ receive multiple award nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. This docuseries was a fever dream, a true labor of love, and a testament to the tireless dedication of our team.”

Menon said the nominations were a testament to the great team he got to work with on “The Railway Men”.

“And to the audiences who keep supporting us—your love is what keeps us going! To Shiv Rawail for his passion and vision, YRF Entertainment for backing Shiv’s vision bringing forth a powerful narrative and Netflix for taking this story to not just across India but to audiences worldwide. I am truly honored,” the actor said.

Prerna Singh (CEO), of Bhansali Productions and Executive Producer for “Heeramandi” said, “The love and appreciation the series has been receiving around the world brings us immense joy. It’s an honor to see SLB’s vision being embraced by the Academy.”

Koirala said, “I’m thrilled to have been nominated for this award for ‘Heeramandi’ at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. It’s a beautiful project that highlights the strength and resilience of women. I’m proud to be part of it.”

The Grand Awards ceremony will be held on December 3rd and 4rth in Singapore where the nominees will compete in the final round.