Amarinder Singh dismisses rumours of meeting Sonia Gandhi

Published: 9th September 2023 5:47 pm IST
Amarinder Singh
Amarinder Singh- IANS

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday dismissed as “baseless rumours” claims that he had met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recently.

Amarinder said the claims that showed up on social media were without an “iota of truth.”

He said he was committed to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president J P Nadda.

The 81-year-old leader asserted he has made up his mind once and for all and he will always remain committed to the BJP.

“At such a level you don’t look back,” he remarked, adding, it is his principle to never reverse a decision once it’s made.

A former Congress leader, Singh had joined the BJP a year ago and merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the saffron party. Singh’s son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur had also joined the BJP with him.

Singh had floated the PLC in 2021 after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister, but his party failed to win any seat in the 2022 state assembly polls. He himself lost from his home turf of Patiala Urban.

Singh, the two-time former chief minister, is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.

